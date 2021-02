Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 22 February 2021 23:19 Hits: 3

NASA's Perseverance rover, which landed on the surface of Mars last Thursday (Feb. 18), just beamed down its first panoramic image of the Martian surface, the agency reported today (Feb. 22).

Read more https://www.space.com/nasa-perseverance-rover-first-panorama-mars