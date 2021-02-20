The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NASA Science, Cargo Launches on 15th Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission to Space Station A Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft is en route to the International Space Station with approximately 8,000 pounds of science investigations and cargo after launching at 12:36 p.m. EST Saturday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. About three hours after launch, the spacecraft’s solar arrays successfully deployed to collect su

