Hunkering down in winter weather

Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 15:04 Hits: 3

Cold winter weather has poured across North America this February, with snow as far south as Mexico. EarthSky’s hometown of Austin, Texas, is locked in ice and suffering power outages. Much of Texas and many southern states are braving the cold without the help of electricity. Officials have asked people to stay home and off the roads in hard-hit areas. Displaced cold air from the Arctic has created the polar vortex conditions that millions are experiencing. Like this little birdie, we need to hunker down and hope for spring.

Bottom line: Cold winter weather is wreaking havoc on much of the United States this February.

The 2021 lunar calendars are here. Order yours before they’re gone!

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/1ZN9eQl0upw/junco-snow-winter-storm-february-2021