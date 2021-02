Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 18 February 2021 12:03 Hits: 2

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover is scheduled to touch down on the Red Planet today (Feb. 18) at 3:55 p.m. EST (2055 GMT) — or at least that's when NASA will find out if it landed.

