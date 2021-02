Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 16 February 2021 20:35 Hits: 4

NASA has awarded the Consolidated Program Support Services Project Coordination contract to Barrios Technology Ltd. of Houston to provide project coordination services at the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, with the potential to provide these services to other NASA centers.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-consolidated-program-support-services-contract