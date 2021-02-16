The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hunkering down in winter weather

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Rick Bellows in Raton, New Mexico, captured this photo of a bird on February 13, 2021. He wrote: “The recent storm brought cold with two days of fog, frost and light snow giving an unusual backdrop for this dark-eyed junco.” Thanks, Rick!

Cold winter weather has poured across North America this February, with snow as far south as Mexico. EarthSky’s hometown of Austin, Texas, is locked in ice and suffering power outages. Much of Texas and many southern states are braving the cold without the help of electricity. Officials have asked people to stay home and off the roads in hard-hit areas. Displaced cold air from the Arctic has created the polar vortex conditions that millions are experiencing. Like this little birdie, we need to hunker down and hope for spring.

Bottom line: Cold winter weather is wreaking havoc on much of the United States this February.

