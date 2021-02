Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 11 February 2021 15:39 Hits: 1

China’s ambitious mission to Mars, Tianwen 1, has arrived at the Red Planet and will attempt to land a rover on the surface in May.

The post China's Tianwen 1 Arrives at Mars appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/chinas-tianwen-1-arrives-at-mars/