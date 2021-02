Articles

For the first time in over a decade, the European Space Agency (ESA) is seeking new astronauts. Tune in to ESA Web TV on Tuesday 16 February from 13:00 CET (12:00 GMT) for briefings in six languages and all you need to know.

