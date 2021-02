Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 05 February 2021

ESA Director General Jan W├Ârner and President of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Dr Hiroshi Yamakawa took part in an online bilateral meeting on 4 February, confirming the status of cooperative activities between the two agencies.

