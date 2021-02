Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 14:23 Hits: 7

NASA will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EST Thursday, Feb. 11, to discuss science investigations and technology demonstrations launching on Northrop Grumman’s 15th commercial resupply mission for the agency to the International Space Station.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-highlights-science-on-next-northrop-grumman-mission-to-space-station-2