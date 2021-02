Articles

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and NASA will host a moderated webinar to discuss technology innovations with NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover during a virtual event at 10 a.m. EST Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-aiaa-host-discussion-on-mars-perseverance-rover-technology