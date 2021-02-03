Watch giant pandas frolic in the snow

Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 11:11 Hits: 11

Happy snow day! This video from Smithsonian’s National Zoo captures giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian sliding and rolling around in their zoo habitat in Washington, D.C. The area received several inches of snow this past weekend (January 30-31, 2021).

Mei Xiang and Tian Tian’s five-month-old cub, Xiao Qi Ji, didn’t join the fun. Although his parents embraced the city’s first major snowfall of 2021, Xiao Qi Ji wasn’t so sure about the cold white stuff. According to the zoo, he only spent five minutes outside, but was “very interested,” and “took a little nip” at the snow.

EarthSky lunar calendars are back in stock! We’re guaranteed to sell out – get one while you can.

?? As snow blanketed Washington, D.C., our animals woke up to a winter wonderland. With this weather event came another significant milestone—giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji’s first encounter with snow! Keepers say he took a little nip at the fresh powder. ??#SnowDay#PandaStorypic.twitter.com/8hYfYuoP5f — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021

The mountain temperatures of giant pandas’ native habitat are similar to winter temperatures in Washington, so it’s not surprising to see the National Zoo’s pandas out and active during the winter season.

Want to keep up with the pandas? The zoo has four webcams continuously streaming – the giant pandas, lions, elephants, and naked mole rats.

Bottom line: Video of giant pandas sliding and playing in the snow.

Via Smithsonian

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/FBMwC67AcTs/watch-giant-pandas-frolic-in-snow-national-zoo-video