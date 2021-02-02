The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Earth observation vital in monitoring wetland waters

Wetlands

Celebrated annually on 2 February, World Wetlands Day aims to raise global awareness about the importance of wetlands for our planet. This year’s theme shines a light on wetlands as a source of freshwater and encourages actions to restore them. From their vantage point of 800 km high, Earth-observing satellites provide data and imagery on wetlands that can be used to monitor and manage these precious resources sustainably.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Earth_observation_vital_in_monitoring_wetland_waters

