Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 01 February 2021 17:58 Hits: 4

Media are invited to attend NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket’s second Green Run hot fire – a test of the rocket’s core stage and all of its integrated systems before its flight on the Artemis I lunar mission.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-invites-media-to-second-test-to-fire-rocket-for-artemis-moon-missions