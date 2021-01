Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 12:11 Hits: 6

Trapped inside the HI-SEAS habitat, the Valoria 1 crew resorts to virtual reality and creative projects to keep themselves sane while dust storms rage outside. Commander Musilova reports on the different activities and ambitions the crewmembers have to escape their Martian confinement.

Read more https://www.space.com/hi-seas-valoria-1-mars-analog-mission-commander-report-2