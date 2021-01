Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 12:28 Hits: 2

The car-size Perseverance rover, which launched on July 30 of last year, is scheduled to land inside the 28-mile-wide (45 kilometers) Jezero Crater on Feb. 18.

Read more https://www.space.com/mars-rover-perseverance-home-stretch-to-landing