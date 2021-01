Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 18:28 Hits: 1

If you own an 8-inch or larger telescope you might see more than a dozen new and returning comets this year, including one potential naked-eye candidate.

The post Comet Watch 2021 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/comet-watch-2021/