Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 17:24 Hits: 3

Ever ridden a teacup ride at a state fair? If so, you might have a small taste of life in a whirling, twirling sextuply-eclipsing sextuple star system.

Read more https://www.space.com/sextuply-eclipsing-sextuple-star-system.html