Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 14:00 Hits: 4

The incredible variety of telescopes presents a real challenge for first-time buyers. Here's a no-nonsense primer to an astronomical rite of passage.

The post How to Choose a Telescope appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-equipment/how-to-choose-a-telescope/