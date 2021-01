Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 15:00 Hits: 5

ESA’s exoplanet mission Cheops has revealed a unique planetary system consisting of six exoplanets, five of which are locked in a rare rhythmic dance as they orbit their central star. The sizes and masses of the planets, however, don’t follow such an orderly pattern. This finding challenges current theories of planet formation.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Cheops/ESA_s_exoplanet_watcher_Cheops_reveals_unique_planetary_system