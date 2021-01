Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 20 January 2021

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched on a record 8th flight to send a new fleet of the company's Starlink internet satellites into orbit on Wednesday (Jan.20) and then nailed a landing at sea.

