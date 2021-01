Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Two NASA astronauts are scheduled to venture outside the International Space Station Wednesday, Jan. 27, and Monday, Feb. 1, for a pair of spacewalks to finish installing a European science platform and complete long-term battery upgrade work.

