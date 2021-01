Articles

Published on Friday, 15 January 2021

Long before millions of people isolated themselves to protect against a pandemic, three astronauts spent 21 days secluded from the rest of the world after being exposed to the moon, as shown in the new short film "Apollo 11: Quarantine."

