Category: Space Published on Friday, 15 January 2021

NASA's Curiosity rover marked 3,000 Martian days, or "sols," on the Red Planet Tuesday (Jan. 12), a mere five weeks before NASA's Perseverance rover is scheduled to touch down.

Read more https://www.space.com/mars-rover-curiosity-3000-sols-photo