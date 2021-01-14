The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Director General's annual press conference

Director General's annual press conference Video: 01:36:00

A replay of our start-of-year press conference with ESA Director General Jan Wörner, future Director General Josef Aschbacher and other ESA Directors, held online on Thursday, 14 January 2021.

They looked ahead at Europe's space activities in 2021 and answered questions from media. Highlights in 2021 include two ESA astronauts flying to the International Space Station, the new James Webb Space Telescope being launched from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, and the launch of NASA’s first Artemis mission, in a programme that will take humans to the Moon powered by ESA’s European Service Module.

Download the presentations (pdf):
Jan Wörner
Josef Aschbacher

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/01/Director_General_s_annual_press_conference

