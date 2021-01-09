The beauty of winter 2021

Articles

Saturday, 09 January 2021

Winter has come to the Northern Hemisphere, coating much of the world in snow and ice and stealing the sun for long stretches. But there is beauty in this frigid landscape. Friends of EarthSky are sharing their photos with us, depicting winter scenes from rime ice formed by freezing fog to plates of ice stacked up along the bay at Lake Superior. Share your best shot of winter at EarthSky Community Photos!

