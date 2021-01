Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 31 December 2020 14:00 Hits: 1

Tour 15 of the sky's brightest stars all in one night on this New Year's Eve! This interactive Worldwide Telescope video will show you the way.

The post Tour 15 of the Brightest Stars on New Year's Eve (VIDEO) appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/tour-15-of-the-brightest-stars-on-new-years-eve-video/