Photos of the last full moon of the year and decade

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mimi Ditchie in Avila Beach, California, captured this photo of the moon on December 28, 2020. She wrote: “This is a photo of last night’s almost full moon with pink clouds at sunset. Some say, according to your article, that it’s the last full moon of the decade while some say that occurred last December. It’s also known as the Cold Moon or Long Night Moon.” Thank you, Mimi!
Whether you called it the Cold Moon, Wolf Moon or Good Riddance Moon, the last full moon of 2020 and this decade graced skies on December 29 and 30 around the globe. Our friends shared their best shots at EarthSky Community Photos, and you can too! We always welcome your photos of what’s happening in the sky.
Enjoy these photos of the final full moon of the year, and remember to keep looking up!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sheryl Garrison in Southern Alberta, Canada, captured this photo of the moon on December 29, 2020. She wrote: “Loved catching the setting 99.7% full moon this morning in 10 degree F temps underneath the earth’s shadow and Belt of Venus.” Thank you, Sheryl!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ken Chan in San Jose, California, captured this photo of the full moon on December 29, 2020. He wrote: “Full moon rising over the foothills in San Jose, CA.” Thanks, Ken!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Todd Hull in Seoul, South Korea, captured this photo of the full moon on December 30, 2020. He wrote: “Flying into the next decade. I caught this plane flying in front of the last full moon of the decade and saw it as a hopeful symbol for the next ten years.” Thank you, Todd!
Bottom line: Your photos of the last full moon of 2020 and this past decade have brightened our day!
