Category: Space Published on Thursday, 24 December 2020 11:57 Hits: 7

NASA and Boeing engineers are evaluating how to move forward with the final test of the Space Launch System moon-bound megarocket after an early shutdown during a "wet dress rehearsal" on Sunday (Dec. 20).

