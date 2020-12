Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 18 December 2020

A Soyuz rocket launched 36 new satellites into orbit for OneWeb on Friday (Dec. 18), resuming the company's assembly of a high-speed internet constellation after its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy under new ownership.

