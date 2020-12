Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 13:00 Hits: 11

A new visualization reveals the centuries-long pattern of "Great Conjunctions" between Jupiter and Saturn over the centuries.

The post The 400-Year Rhythm of Great Conjunctions appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/the-400-year-rhythm-of-great-conjunctions/