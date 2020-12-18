Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 18 December 2020 09:54 Hits: 7

COVID-19 has revolutionised security practices along with other parts of everyday life: screening people via personal ‘patdowns’ is no longer safe. ESA-developed passive terahertz technology – enabling the detection of items hidden under clothing from a distance – is helping to fill the gap. The US Customs and Border Protection agency is among the latest of more than 200 users of the technology, deploying it to secure the US border.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Terahertz_technology_securing_e-shopping_centres_and_US_border