Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020

Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California will credential a limited number of media for on-site access to cover the Feb. 18, 2021, landing of NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover.

