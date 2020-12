Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 17 December 2020

Solar Orbiter is getting ready for the first of many gravity assist flybys of Venus on 27 December, to start bringing it closer to the Sun and tilting its orbit in order to observe our star from different perspectives.

