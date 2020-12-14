Heart Research and New Toilet Installation on Station Today

Articles

Expedition 64 Flight Engineer Kate Rubins works inside the Life Sciences Glovebox conducting research for the Cardinal Heart study.

Cardiac research and orbital plumbing were the Monday highlights for the Expedition 64 crew aboard the International Space Station.

Flight Engineer Kate Rubins peered through a microscope at heart tissue samples today for the Cardinal Heart study. The microgravity study may provide new insights and advanced therapies for heart conditions on Earth and in space.

For the Vascular Echo experiment today, Flight Engineer Victor Glover strapped on a Doppler probe to his right leg to scan his femoral artery during a light exercise session. The cardiovascular study, running since March 2015 on the orbiting lab, is looking at how living in space stiffens the arteries.

A brand new, advanced toilet, delivered Oct. 5 on the 14th Cygnus resupply mission, is being installed on the space station today. NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins and Shannon Walker put on their plumber caps today to assemble and install the Universal Waste Management System in the Tranquility module. The station’s second space bathroom was designed to be better integrated with water systems, as well as smaller, lighter, easier to use and more comfortable.

In the Russian segment of the station, Commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov focused on cargo transfers and inventory updates. The duo is packing the Progress 76 resupply ship with trash and discarded gear for its departure from the Pirs docking compartment in February.

Early Saturday morning, an unexplained power glitch resulted in a loss of power to some International Space Station systems that are operated by one of eight power channels for the complex (4B channel). The crew was never in any danger, and the affected systems were repowered in a short period of time by one of the other station’s power channels (4A).

As of Monday morning, all impacted station systems are operating normally while flight controllers in Mission Control review data to try to assess the cause of the problem and a forward plan of remedial action.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2020/12/14/heart-research-and-new-toilet-installation-on-station-today/