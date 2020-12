Articles

NASA has selected Millennium Engineering and Integration Services LLC of Arlington, Virginia, for a contract providing support for flight and mission projects, including all advanced engineering capabilities needed to support the research and development mission at the agency's Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, California.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-contract-for-project-and-engineering-support-services