CryoSat reveals surprising ebb and flow of subglacial lakes

Thwaites glacier seen by Copernicus Sentinel-2

Hidden from view by ice kilometres thick, there is a vast network of lakes and streams at the base of the Antarctic ice sheet. This subsurface meltwater affects the speed with which the ice sheet flows towards the ocean. Using a decade of altimetry data from ESA’s CryoSat satellite, scientists have made an unexpected discovery about how lakes beneath Thwaites glacier have drained and recharged in quick succession.  

https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/CryoSat/CryoSat_reveals_surprising_ebb_and_flow_of_subglacial_lakes

