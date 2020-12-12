Favorite photos of crescent moon and Venus

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dan Wyman captured this image in Oceanside, California, on December 12, 2020. He said: “The moon and Venus briefly poked through the clouds this morning before sunrise.”
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | April Singer took this photo on December 12, 2020, in Santa Clara Pueblo, New Mexico. She wrote: “The waning crescent moon and Venus over my wisteria arbor topped off a cold, dark morning of Geminid watching. A little earthshine too.”
