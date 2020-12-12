Favorite photos of crescent moon and Venus

Articles

The moon and Venus have been a spectacular sight before sunrise the past few days. Enjoy these photos from members of the EarthSky Community. Thanks to all who contributed!

Bottom line: Photos of the crescent moon and Venus in December 2020.

