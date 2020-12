Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 16:23 Hits: 7

Thousands of stars that once belonged to an ancient galaxy are inside our own.

The post Astronomers Discover Galactic “Fossil” Inside the Milky Way appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/astronomers-discover-galactic-fossil-inside-the-milky-way/