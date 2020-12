Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 13:16 Hits: 9

Yesterday NASA announced the names of the 18 astronauts that will support the Artemis Programme and may be assigned to lunar missions.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Orion/ESA_welcomes_announcement_of_next_astronauts_to_the_Moon